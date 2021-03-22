Place: MHS supports military's ability to have overmatch against foes

Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, Defense Health Agency Director, gives a presentation at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, March 22, 2021. During the presentation, Place showed various photos from around the Air Force. His biggest point is that what they do here impacts the mission out there. He also talked about how the threat is still real out there and being medically ready is key to staying ahead of the enemy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Pedro Tenorio)

Date Taken: 03.22.2021
Location: SHEPPARD AFB, TX, US