    Place: MHS supports military's ability to have overmatch against foes [Image 6 of 6]

    Place: MHS supports military's ability to have overmatch against foes

    SHEPPARD AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, Defense Health Agency Director, talks at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, March 22, 2021. Place toured the 82nd Medical Group's facility and met the various flights that run the MDG. Place also talked to a few outstanding Airmen, which he then coined for their diligence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Pedro Tenorio)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 08:01
    Photo ID: 6998706
    VIRIN: 210322-F-YT646-0015
    Resolution: 4956x3541
    Size: 6.67 MB
    Location: SHEPPARD AFB, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Place: MHS supports military's ability to have overmatch against foes [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd MDG
    Sheppard AFB
    consolidation
    Defense health agency
    medical all-call

