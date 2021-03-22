Place: MHS supports military's ability to have overmatch against foes

Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, Defense Health Agency Director, listens to a 82nd Medcial Group member's question at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, March 22, 2021. Place visited Sheppard to share information on the on-going tranistion of military medical facilities to fall under the DHA. Place led a discussion/presentation that involved him answering questions or concerns from the 82nd MDG as well as asking them for innovations that he could implement to make the processes smoother. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Pedro Tenorio)

