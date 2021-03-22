Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Place: MHS supports military's ability to have overmatch against foes [Image 2 of 6]

    Place: MHS supports military's ability to have overmatch against foes

    SHEPPARD AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, Defense Health Agency Director, gives a presentation at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, March 22, 2021. Place visited Sheppard to answer any questions about the tranistion of the 82nd Medical Group to the Defense Health Agency. In one point of his presentation he talked about TriCare and how many might think military medical service is subpar, he argues it is the opposite and it can get even better in the future together under the DHA. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Pedro Tenorio)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 08:01
    Location: SHEPPARD AFB, TX, US
    TAGS

    82nd MDG
    Sheppard AFB
    consolidation
    Defense health agency
    medical all-call

