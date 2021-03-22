Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, Defense Health Agency Director, gives a presentation at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, March 22, 2021. Place visited Sheppard to answer any questions about the tranistion of the 82nd Medical Group to the Defense Health Agency. In one point of his presentation he talked about TriCare and how many might think military medical service is subpar, he argues it is the opposite and it can get even better in the future together under the DHA. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Pedro Tenorio)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 08:01
|Photo ID:
|6998702
|VIRIN:
|210322-F-YT646-0012
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|12.08 MB
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AFB, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Place: MHS supports military's ability to have overmatch against foes [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Place: MHS supports military's ability to have overmatch against foes
