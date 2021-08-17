Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Pfc. Aiyanna N. Rogers, a human resources specialist with the 642nd Regional Support Group, reloads on the rifle range at Fort McCoy, Wis. Soldiers conducted live weapons firing during the Combat Support Training Exercise using the Army's new rifle qualification process. The new system simulates the circumstances of combat for more realistic training. The 642nd Regional Support Group is a reserve unit based in Decatur, Ga. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Hometown: MONROE, LA, US
    This work, Reload [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    range
    qualification
    Army Reserve
    rifle marksmanship
    642 RSG

