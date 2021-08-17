U.S. Army Pfc. Aiyanna N. Rogers, at left, a human resources specialist with the 642nd Regional Support Group, and Pfc. Shiquella V. Oliver, a supply specialist, wait for their turn to fire on the rifle range at Fort McCoy, Wis. Soldiers conducted live weapons firing during the Combat Support Training Exercise using the Army's new rifle qualification process. The new system simulates the circumstances of combat for more realistic training. The 642nd Regional Support Group is a reserve unit based in Decatur, Ga. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 23:48
|Photo ID:
|6998575
|VIRIN:
|210817-A-VX503-0865
|Resolution:
|2970x4332
|Size:
|4.68 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Hometown:
|DECATUR, GA, US
|Hometown:
|MONROE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Approach the line [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT