U.S. Army Spc. Moctar Bah, a supply specialist with the 642nd Regional Support Group, fires on the range at Fort McCoy, Wis., Aug. 17, 2021. At left, 1st Lt. Jacob L. Syers, a platoon leader, acts as safety. Soldiers conducted live weapons firing during the Combat Support Training Exercise using the Army's new rifle qualification process. The new system simulates the circumstances of combat for more realistic training. The 642nd Regional Support Group is a reserve unit based in Decatur, Ga. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2021 Date Posted: 12.30.2021 23:48 Photo ID: 6998574 VIRIN: 210817-A-VX503-0469 Resolution: 5510x3673 Size: 10.17 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Supported position [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.