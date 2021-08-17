Communication

U.S. Army Capt. Matthew C. Small, 642nd Regional Support Group, runs a rifle qualification range Aug. 17, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Soldiers conducted live weapons firing during the Combat Support Training Exercise using the Army's new rifle qualification process. The new system simulates the circumstances of combat for more realistic training. The 642nd Regional Support Group is a reserve unit based in Decatur, Ga. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

