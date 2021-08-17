U.S. Army Spc. Anthony V. Welmaker, a human resources specialist with the 642nd Regional Support Group, Aug. 17, 2021, fires on the range at Fort McCoy, Wis. At right, Staff Sgt. Michael T. Gleason with the 1008 Quartermaster Company acts as safety. Soldiers conducted live weapons firing during the Combat Support Training Exercise using the Army's new rifle qualification process. The new system simulates the circumstances of combat for more realistic training. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

