Pictured is a photo of a RC-135 taken by Forrest Durham, Deputy Director for Network Operations with the 688th Cyberspace Wing A/5/8/9 and Technical Director for the 690th Cyberspace Operations Group stands in front of a RC-135 Rivet Joint aircraft Dec. 21, 2021 at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. During his enlisted time as an Airborne Voice Processing specialist-Russian linguist he flew Peacetime Aerial Recon missions on RC-135 Rivet Joint aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2019
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 16:41
|Photo ID:
|6998350
|VIRIN:
|191220-F-DH023-429
|Resolution:
|2940x2115
|Size:
|949.8 KB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Forrest Durham: A 45 year evolution of U.S. Air Force, Cyberspace history [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Forrest Durham: A 45 year evolution of U.S. Air Force, Cyberspace history
LEAVE A COMMENT