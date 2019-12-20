Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forrest Durham: A 45 year evolution of U.S. Air Force, Cyberspace history [Image 6 of 6]

    Forrest Durham: A 45 year evolution of U.S. Air Force, Cyberspace history

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2019

    688th Cyberspace Wing

    Pictured is a photo of a RC-135 taken by Forrest Durham, Deputy Director for Network Operations with the 688th Cyberspace Wing A/5/8/9 and Technical Director for the 690th Cyberspace Operations Group stands in front of a RC-135 Rivet Joint aircraft Dec. 21, 2021 at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. During his enlisted time as an Airborne Voice Processing specialist-Russian linguist he flew Peacetime Aerial Recon missions on RC-135 Rivet Joint aircraft.

    Date Taken: 12.20.2019
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 16:41
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
