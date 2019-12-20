Pictured is a photo of a RC-135 taken by Forrest Durham, Deputy Director for Network Operations with the 688th Cyberspace Wing A/5/8/9 and Technical Director for the 690th Cyberspace Operations Group stands in front of a RC-135 Rivet Joint aircraft Dec. 21, 2021 at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. During his enlisted time as an Airborne Voice Processing specialist-Russian linguist he flew Peacetime Aerial Recon missions on RC-135 Rivet Joint aircraft.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2019 Date Posted: 12.30.2021 16:41 Photo ID: 6998350 VIRIN: 191220-F-DH023-429 Resolution: 2940x2115 Size: 949.8 KB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Forrest Durham: A 45 year evolution of U.S. Air Force, Cyberspace history [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.