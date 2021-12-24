Forrest Durham sits for a photo in his eagle scout uniform during his childhood in Indianapolis, Ind. Throughout his career, Mr. Durham has dedicated 10 years of enlisted service, 10 years of service as a commissioned officer, four years as a DoD contractor and 21 years as a U.S. Air Force civil servant instilling his technical expertise in the U.S. Air Force cyber and network operations community.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.24.2021 Date Posted: 12.30.2021 16:41 Photo ID: 6998345 VIRIN: 211224-F-DH023-650 Resolution: 1116x1698 Size: 337.67 KB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Forrest Durham: A 45 year evolution of U.S. Air Force, Cyberspace history [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.