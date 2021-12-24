Forrest Durham sits for a photo in his eagle scout uniform during his childhood in Indianapolis, Ind. Throughout his career, Mr. Durham has dedicated 10 years of enlisted service, 10 years of service as a commissioned officer, four years as a DoD contractor and 21 years as a U.S. Air Force civil servant instilling his technical expertise in the U.S. Air Force cyber and network operations community.
Forrest Durham: A 45 year evolution of U.S. Air Force, Cyberspace history
