    Forrest Durham: A 45 year evolution of U.S. Air Force, Cyberspace history [Image 4 of 6]

    Forrest Durham: A 45 year evolution of U.S. Air Force, Cyberspace history

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2021

    Photo by Nadine Wiley De Moura 

    688th Cyberspace Wing

    Forrest Durham, Deputy Director for Network Operations with the 688th Cyberspace Wing A/5/8/9 and Technical Director for the 690th Cyberspace Operations Group stands in front of a EC-103H Compass Call aircraft model Dec. 21, 2021 at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. During his enlisted time as an Airborne Voice Processing specialist-Russian linguist he flew Peacetime Aerial Recon missions on EC-103H Compass Call aircraft.

