Forrest Durham: A 45 year evolution of U.S. Air Force, Cyberspace history

Forrest Durham poses for a photo as a first lieutenant at the Air Force Logistics Command at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.



Forrest Durham has been an integral part of trailblazing the U.S. Air Force technology pace and advantage over our adversaries throughout his 45 years of government service.



Throughout his career, Durham has dedicated 10 years of enlisted service, 10 years of service as a commissioned officer, four years as a DoD contractor and 21 years as a U.S. Air Force civil servant instilling his technical expertise in the U.S. Air Force cyber and network operations community.



Most recently, Durham has served as Deputy Director for Network Operations with the 688th Cyberspace Wing A/5/8/9 and Technical Director for the 690th Cyberspace Operations Group applying his technical experience and acting as a subject matter expert in computer engineering, network operations and program management.

