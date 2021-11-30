Forrest Durham, Deputy Director for Network Operations with the 688th Cyberspace Wing A/5/8/9 and Technical Director for the 690th Cyberspace Operations Group sits for his official Air Force professional photo. Throughout his career, Mr. Durham has dedicated 10 years of enlisted service, 10 years of service as a commissioned officer, four years as a DoD contractor and 21 years as a U.S. Air Force civil servant instilling his technical expertise in the U.S. Air Force cyber and network operations community.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2021 Date Posted: 12.30.2021 16:41 Photo ID: 6998346 VIRIN: 211130-F-DH023-799 Resolution: 1500x2100 Size: 678.42 KB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Forrest Durham: A 45 year evolution of U.S. Air Force, Cyberspace history [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.