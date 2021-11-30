Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forrest Durham: A 45 year evolution of U.S. Air Force, Cyberspace history [Image 2 of 6]

    Forrest Durham: A 45 year evolution of U.S. Air Force, Cyberspace history

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2021

    688th Cyberspace Wing

    Forrest Durham, Deputy Director for Network Operations with the 688th Cyberspace Wing A/5/8/9 and Technical Director for the 690th Cyberspace Operations Group sits for his official Air Force professional photo. Throughout his career, Mr. Durham has dedicated 10 years of enlisted service, 10 years of service as a commissioned officer, four years as a DoD contractor and 21 years as a U.S. Air Force civil servant instilling his technical expertise in the U.S. Air Force cyber and network operations community.

