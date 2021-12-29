Retail Service Specialist Seaman Apprentice Angel Gutierrez, from McAllen, Texas, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) supply department, makes a cup of coffee in Ford’s coffee shop, Dec. 29, 2021. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Manvir Gill)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.29.2021 Date Posted: 12.30.2021 12:32 Photo ID: 6998191 VIRIN: 221229-N-IO903-1026 Resolution: 4595x3282 Size: 820.65 KB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Hometown: MCALLEN, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GRF COFFEE SHOP [Image 5 of 5], by SA Manvir Gill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.