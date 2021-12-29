GRF Preservation

Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Marchello Calhoun, from Jacksonville, Florida, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, performs preservation with a sand grinder, Dec. 29, 2021. Ford is in port Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trenton Edly)

