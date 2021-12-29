Retail Service Specialist Seaman Apprentice Angel Gutierrez, from McAllen, Texas, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) supply department, makes a cup of coffee in Ford’s coffee shop, Dec. 29, 2021. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Manvir Gill)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 12:32
|Photo ID:
|6998190
|VIRIN:
|221229-N-IO903-1028
|Resolution:
|3455x4837
|Size:
|857.5 KB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Hometown:
|MCALLEN, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, GRF COFFEE SHOP [Image 5 of 5], by SA Manvir Gill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT