    GRF COFFEE SHOP [Image 4 of 5]

    GRF COFFEE SHOP

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Manvir Gill 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Retail Service Specialist Seaman Apprentice Angel Gutierrez, from McAllen, Texas, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) supply department, makes a cup of coffee in Ford’s coffee shop, Dec. 29, 2021. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Manvir Gill)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 12:32
    Photo ID: 6998190
    VIRIN: 221229-N-IO903-1028
    Resolution: 3455x4837
    Size: 857.5 KB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    Hometown: MCALLEN, TX, US
    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Sailors
    US Navy
    Warship 78

