Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Malachi Williams, front, from Atlanta, and Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Marchello Calhoun, from Jacksonville, Florida both assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, perform preservation with a needle impact scaler and a sand grinder, Dec. 29, 2021. Ford is in port Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trenton Edly)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.29.2021 Date Posted: 12.30.2021 12:32 Photo ID: 6998187 VIRIN: 211229-N-GN815-1067 Resolution: 2965x4448 Size: 556.96 KB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GRF Preservation [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Julie Matyascik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.