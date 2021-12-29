GRF Preservation

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Julie Matyascik 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Malachi Williams, front, from Atlanta, and Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Marchello Calhoun, from Jacksonville, Florida both assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, perform preservation with a needle impact scaler and a sand grinder, Dec. 29, 2021. Ford is in port Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trenton Edly)

