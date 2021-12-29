Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Malachi Williams, from Atlanta, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, performs preservation with a needle impact scaler, Dec. 29, 2021. Ford is in port Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trenton Edly)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 12:32
|Photo ID:
|6998189
|VIRIN:
|211229-N-GN815-1116
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|575.66 KB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Hometown:
|ATLANTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, GRF Preservation [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Julie Matyascik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT