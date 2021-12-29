Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Malachi Williams, from Atlanta, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, performs preservation with a needle impact scaler, Dec. 29, 2021. Ford is in port Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trenton Edly)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.29.2021 Date Posted: 12.30.2021 12:32 Photo ID: 6998189 VIRIN: 211229-N-GN815-1116 Resolution: 3648x5472 Size: 575.66 KB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GRF Preservation [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Julie Matyascik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.