Col. Benjamin Busch, incoming 378th Expeditionary Operations Group commander, makes remarks during the 378th EOG change of command ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dec. 26, 2021. A change of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding or flag officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Graves)

