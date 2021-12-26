Col. Benjamin Busch, incoming 378th Expeditionary Operations Group commander, makes remarks during the 378th EOG change of command ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dec. 26, 2021. A change of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding or flag officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Graves)
|Date Taken:
|12.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 05:16
|Photo ID:
|6997926
|VIRIN:
|211226-F-GE882-192
|Resolution:
|5272x3295
|Size:
|5.97 MB
|Location:
|SA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 378th EOG Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Christina Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT