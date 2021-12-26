Brig. Gen. Robert D. Davis, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, Col. Jason Smith, outgoing 378th Expeditionary Operations Group commander, and Col. Benjamin Busch, incoming 378th EOG commander, stand at the position of attention during the 378th EOG change of command ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dec. 26, 2021. A change of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding or flag officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Graves)

