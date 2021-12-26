Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    378th EOG Change of Command

    378th EOG Change of Command

    SAUDI ARABIA

    12.26.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Graves 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Brig. Gen. Robert D. Davis, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, Col. Jason Smith, outgoing 378th Expeditionary Operations Group commander, and Col. Benjamin Busch, incoming 378th EOG commander, stand at the position of attention during the 378th EOG change of command ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dec. 26, 2021. A change of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding or flag officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Graves)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.26.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 05:16
    Photo ID: 6997923
    VIRIN: 211226-F-GE882-132
    Resolution: 4827x3017
    Size: 6.33 MB
    Location: SA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 378th EOG Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Christina Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    change of command
    Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
    KSA
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    PSAB
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    378th AEW
    378th EOG
    378th Expeditionary Operations Group

