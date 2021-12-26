378th EOG Change of Command

Col. Jason Smith, right, outgoing 378th Expeditionary Operations Group commander, relinquishes the guidon to Brig. Gen. Robert D. Davis, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, during the 378th EMDG change of command ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dec. 26, 2021. The passing of a unit's guidon symbolizes a transfer of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Graves)

