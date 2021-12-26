Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    378th EOG Change of Command [Image 1 of 6]

    378th EOG Change of Command

    SAUDI ARABIA

    12.26.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Graves 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Col. Jason Smith, right, outgoing 378th Expeditionary Operations Group commander, receives the Meritorious Service Medal from Brig. Gen. Robert D. Davis, left, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, during the 378th EOG change of command ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dec. 26, 2021. The Meritorious Service Medal is awarded to members of the armed services who distinguish themselves by outstanding service to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Graves)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.26.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 05:16
    Photo ID: 6997921
    VIRIN: 211226-F-GE882-055
    Resolution: 2021x1345
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: SA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 378th EOG Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Christina Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    378th EOG Change of Command
    378th EOG Change of Command
    378th EOG Change of Command
    378th EOG Change of Command
    378th EOG Change of Command
    378th EOG Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    change of command
    Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
    KSA
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    PSAB
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    378th AEW
    378th EOG
    378th Expeditionary Operations Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT