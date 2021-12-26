Col. Jason Smith, right, outgoing 378th Expeditionary Operations Group commander, receives the Meritorious Service Medal from Brig. Gen. Robert D. Davis, left, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, during the 378th EOG change of command ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dec. 26, 2021. The Meritorious Service Medal is awarded to members of the armed services who distinguish themselves by outstanding service to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Graves)

