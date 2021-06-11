The 25th Aerial Port Squadron’s patch is worn by a member of 25th APS Nov. 6, 2021, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The 25th APS is the unit responsible for all management and movement of cargo and passengers transported on any of the 908th Airlift Wing’s nine C-130s; and they do this by taking its nearly 100 members, six of which are full-timers and more than 90 being traditional reservists, and divides them into six different sections including the air terminal operations center, the load planning section, the special handling section, the ramp section, the passenger section, and the cargo section.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2021 Date Posted: 12.29.2021 12:46 Photo ID: 6996016 VIRIN: 211106-F-FG097-0101 Resolution: 4113x2991 Size: 862.7 KB Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 25th APS trains for Worst Case Scenarios [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.