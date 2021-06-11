Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th APS trains for Worst Case Scenarios

    25th APS trains for Worst Case Scenarios

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 25th Aerial Port Squadron’s patch is worn by a member of 25th APS Nov. 6, 2021, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The 25th APS is the unit responsible for all management and movement of cargo and passengers transported on any of the 908th Airlift Wing’s nine C-130s; and they do this by taking its nearly 100 members, six of which are full-timers and more than 90 being traditional reservists, and divides them into six different sections including the air terminal operations center, the load planning section, the special handling section, the ramp section, the passenger section, and the cargo section.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th APS trains for Worst Case Scenarios [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

