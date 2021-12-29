25th APS trains for Worst Case Scenarios

Photo By Senior Airman Shelby Thurman | The 25th Aerial Port Squadron’s patch is worn by a member of 25th APS Nov. 6, 2021,...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Shelby Thurman | The 25th Aerial Port Squadron’s patch is worn by a member of 25th APS Nov. 6, 2021, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The 25th APS is the unit responsible for all management and movement of cargo and passengers transported on any of the 908th Airlift Wing’s nine C-130s; and they do this by taking its nearly 100 members, six of which are full-timers and more than 90 being traditional reservists, and divides them into six different sections including the air terminal operations center, the load planning section, the special handling section, the ramp section, the passenger section, and the cargo section. see less | View Image Page

The 25th Aerial Port Squadron conducted an annual training exercise November 6, 2021, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The participants simulated receiving passengers and their baggage, and then preparing them for transport.



The aerial porters did more than just process personnel and their baggage. They also built baggage pallets, used forklifts and other heavy equipment, practiced hand signaling, and prepped equipment loading and unloading. All of this was done while wearing their Mission-Oriented Protective Posture gear, protective outerwear garments and gear that are worn in the event of situations in which chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear warfare hazards may be present.



“Doing any task in MOPP gear is far more difficult than doing it without MOPP gear, so it was interesting to see where our strengths and weaknesses were,” said Chief Master Sgt. Tracey Piel, 25th APS aerial port manager.



Piel oversaw that the mission essential task list was taken care of by ensuring that all sections within her squadron did their required task qualification training. She insisted that the squadron always be up to date on their TQT so that they can perform the 908th Airlift Wing’s mission. She also noted that the whole point of the Inspector General team, exercises and training is to ensure that they are ready.



“The time to find out when we can do a task or have our correct equipment is during training, not when we are tasked to actually do it in the real world,” said Peil.



This reason was why she had members of their Wing Inspection Team present and taking detailed notes during the various training events.



“We try and stay ready because of all of the unknowns around the world,” said Senior Master Sgt. Jeff Holder, who is a program manager with 25th APS.



Holder, Piel, and the other members of the 25th APS leadership team strive to ensure readiness as much as possible so that the 908th AW can accomplish its mission whenever called upon.