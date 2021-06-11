Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th APS trains for Worst Case Scenarios

    25th APS trains for Worst Case Scenarios

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Keu Roo Han, 25th Aerial Port Squadron air transportation specialist, gives directions in a forklift, Nov. 6, 2021, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Members of 25th APS conducted an annual training exercise where they wore Mission-Oriented Protective Posture gear while processing passengers, their baggage, loading pallets, using heavy equipment, and using hand signals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)

