25th APS trains for Worst Case Scenarios

An Airman fastens the hood on another Airman’s Mission-Oriented Protective Posture gear Nov. 6, 2021, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Members of 25th APS conducted an annual training exercise where they wore MOPP gear while processing passengers, their baggage, loading pallets, using heavy equipment, and using hand signals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)

