Airmen from the 25th Aerial Port Squadron direct a forklift operator Nov. 6, 2021, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Members of 25th APS conducted an annual training exercise where they wore Mission-Oriented Protective Posture gear while processing passengers, their baggage, loading pallets, using heavy equipment, and using hand signals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 12:46
|Photo ID:
|6996013
|VIRIN:
|211106-F-FG097-0049
|Resolution:
|3845x5880
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th APS trains for Worst Case Scenarios [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
25th APS trains for Worst Case Scenarios
LEAVE A COMMENT