Maj. Gen. Tyler visits NAS Sigonella

211216-N-UJ449-1117 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Dec. 16, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Brett Knickerbocker, North and West Africa Response Force Air Combat Element commanding officer, center, explains the mission capabilities of the MV-22 Osprey to U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joel Tyler, U.S. Africa Command chief of staff, right, and Rear Adm. Kevin Jones, U.S. Africa Command director of J-4 logistics directorate, during a site visit to NAS Sigonella, Dec. 16, 2021. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Josh Coté)

