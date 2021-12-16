Maj. Gen. Tyler visits NAS Sigonella

211216-N-UJ449-1078 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Dec. 16, 2021) U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joel Tyler, U.S. Africa Command chief of staff, speaks with Marines assigned to the North and West Africa Response Force Air Combat Element during his site visit to Naval Air Station Sigonella, Dec. 16, 2021. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Josh Coté)

