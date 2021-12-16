Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Tyler visits NAS Sigonella [Image 1 of 7]

    Maj. Gen. Tyler visits NAS Sigonella

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    12.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Josh Cote 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    211216-N-UJ449-1008 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Dec. 16, 2021) U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joel Tyler, U.S. Africa Command chief of staff, greets Cmdr. Eugene Dawson, Jr., Defense Logistics Agency Sigonella commanding officer, during Tyler’s site visit to Naval Air Station Sigonella, Dec. 16, 2021. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Josh Coté)

    IMAGE INFO

