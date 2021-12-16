211216-N-UJ449-1025 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Dec. 16, 2021) U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joel Tyler, U.S. Africa Command chief of staff, greets Sailors assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella during his site visit to Naval Air Station Sigonella, Dec. 16, 2021. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Josh Coté)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2021 Date Posted: 12.29.2021 05:59 Photo ID: 6995726 VIRIN: 211216-N-UJ449-1025 Resolution: 4688x3349 Size: 1.16 MB Location: SIGONELLA, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen. Tyler visits NAS Sigonella [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Josh Cote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.