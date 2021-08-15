All the way

U.S. Army Maj. Brandon Mccalla, signal officer for the 642nd Regional Support Group, crosses the finish line for the two-mile run event Aug. 15, 2021, during a Army Combat Fitness Test at Fort McCoy, Wis. Numerous Soldiers took the ACFT during the Combat Support Training Exercise to familiarize themselves with the test and help measure its effectiveness. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. James Moore, 642nd Regional Support Group)

