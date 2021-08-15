Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    High speed [Image 3 of 5]

    High speed

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    642nd Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Spc. Charity A. Robinson, a communications specialist with the 642nd Regional Support Group, drags a 90-pound sled Aug. 15, 2021, during a Army Combat Fitness Test at Fort McCoy, Wis. Numerous Soldiers took the ACFT during the Combat Support Training Exercise to familiarize themselves with the test and help measure its effectiveness. (Photos by Sgt. James Moore, 642nd Regional Support Group)

    TAGS

    CSTX
    Combat Support Training Exercise
    642 RSG
    ACFT
    Army Combat Fitness Test

