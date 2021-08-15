High speed

U.S. Army Spc. Charity A. Robinson, a communications specialist with the 642nd Regional Support Group, drags a 90-pound sled Aug. 15, 2021, during a Army Combat Fitness Test at Fort McCoy, Wis. Numerous Soldiers took the ACFT during the Combat Support Training Exercise to familiarize themselves with the test and help measure its effectiveness. (Photos by Sgt. James Moore, 642nd Regional Support Group)

