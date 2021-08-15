Pulling through

U.S. Army Maj. John Monahan Sr., chaplain for the 642nd Regional Support Group, second from right, drags a 90-pound sled Aug. 15, 2021, during a Army Combat Fitness Test at Fort McCoy, Wis. Numerous Soldiers took the ACFT during the Combat Support Training Exercise to familiarize themselves with the test and help measure its effectiveness. (Photos by Sgt. James Moore, 642nd Regional Support Group)

