The 642nd Regional Support Group joined other units in taking the new Army Combat Fitness Test at Fort McCoy, Wis., Aug. 15, 2021. The test includes physical challenges designed to more closely mimic the rigors of a battlefield. Numerous Soldiers took the ACFT during the Combat Support Training Exercise to familiarize themselves with the test and help measure its effectiveness. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. James Moore, 642nd Regional Support Group)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2021 Date Posted: 12.28.2021 23:55 Photo ID: 6995623 VIRIN: 210815-A-XX999-0121 Resolution: 2322x3918 Size: 3.4 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Free throw [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.