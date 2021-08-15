Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    642nd Regional Support Group

    The 642nd Regional Support Group joined other units in taking the new Army Combat Fitness Test at Fort McCoy, Wis., Aug. 15, 2021. The test includes physical challenges designed to more closely mimic the rigors of a battlefield. Numerous Soldiers took the ACFT during the Combat Support Training Exercise to familiarize themselves with the test and help measure its effectiveness. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. James Moore, 642nd Regional Support Group)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 23:55
    Photo ID: 6995626
    VIRIN: 210815-A-XX999-0251
    Resolution: 3880x2814
    Size: 6.07 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carrying on [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CSTX
    Combat Support Training Exercise
    642 RSG
    ACFT
    Army Combat Fitness Test

