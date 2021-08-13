U.S. Army Spc. Hossam A. Nasr, a gunner with the 596th Movement Control Team, fires during crew-served, vehicle-mounted weapons qualifications Aug. 13, 2021, at the Combat Support Training Exercise in Fort McCoy, Wis. Troops from various units took part in Task Force Railgun, a live-fire event lasting 24-hours a day for more than a week, under the guidance of the 84th Training Command. The 596th Movement Control Team is an Army Reserve Unit based in Charleston, S.C. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2021 Date Posted: 12.27.2021 22:11 Photo ID: 6994742 VIRIN: 210813-A-VX503-0630 Resolution: 6335x4223 Size: 9.7 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Hometown: QUEENS, NY, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Crew downrange [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.