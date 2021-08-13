Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    From right, U.S. Army Sgt. Thomas Pendley and Sgt. Shannon Haynes, force protection NCOs with the 642nd Regional Support Group, evaluate crew-served, vehicle-mounted weapons qualifications Aug. 13, 2021, at the Combat Support Training Exercise in Fort McCoy, Wis. Troops from various units took part in Task Force Railgun, a live-fire event lasting 24-hours a day for more than a week, under the guidance of the 84th Training Command. The 642nd RSG Soldiers learned the scenarios during classroom computer simulations and how to evaluate the crews via radio communications and remote video systems. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

