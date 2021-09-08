Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    In the driver seats

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 642nd Regional Support Group learn how to evaluate crew-served, vehicle-mounted weapons qualifications through scenarios during classroom computer simulations August 9, 2021, at the Combat Support Training Exercise in Fort McCoy, Wis. They helped run troops from various units in Task Force Railgun, a live-fire event lasting 24-hours a day for more than a week, under the guidance of the 84th Training Command. The 642nd Regional Support Group is an reserve unit based in Decatur, Ga. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, In the driver seats [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CSTX
    Combat Support Training Exercise
    642 RSG
    Task Force Railgun
    crew-served weapons range

