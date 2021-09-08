U.S. Army Soldiers with the 642nd Regional Support Group learn how to evaluate crew-served, vehicle-mounted weapons qualifications through scenarios during classroom computer simulations August 9, 2021, at the Combat Support Training Exercise in Fort McCoy, Wis. They helped run troops from various units in Task Force Railgun, a live-fire event lasting 24-hours a day for more than a week, under the guidance of the 84th Training Command. The 642nd Regional Support Group is an reserve unit based in Decatur, Ga. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2021 Date Posted: 12.27.2021 22:11 Photo ID: 6994738 VIRIN: 210809-A-VX503-0227 Resolution: 3494x2088 Size: 3.7 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Hometown: DECATUR, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, In the driver seats [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.