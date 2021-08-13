U.S. Army Spc. Michael H. Degrave, a force protection specialist with the 642nd Regional Support Group, monitors radio communications during the evaluation of crew-served, vehicle-mounted weapons qualifications Aug. 13, 2021, at the Combat Support Training Exercise in Fort McCoy, Wis. Troops from various units took part in Task Force Railgun, a live-fire event lasting 24-hours a day for more than a week, under the guidance of the 84th Training Command. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

