U.S. Army Spc. Michael H. Degrave, a force protection specialist with the 642nd Regional Support Group, monitors radio communications during the evaluation of crew-served, vehicle-mounted weapons qualifications Aug. 13, 2021, at the Combat Support Training Exercise in Fort McCoy, Wis. Troops from various units took part in Task Force Railgun, a live-fire event lasting 24-hours a day for more than a week, under the guidance of the 84th Training Command. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2021 22:11
|Photo ID:
|6994741
|VIRIN:
|210813-A-VX503-0401
|Resolution:
|4286x2857
|Size:
|4.12 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Hometown:
|CANTON, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Frequency [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
