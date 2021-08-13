Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Spc. Michael H. Degrave, a force protection specialist with the 642nd Regional Support Group, monitors radio communications during the evaluation of crew-served, vehicle-mounted weapons qualifications Aug. 13, 2021, at the Combat Support Training Exercise in Fort McCoy, Wis. Troops from various units took part in Task Force Railgun, a live-fire event lasting 24-hours a day for more than a week, under the guidance of the 84th Training Command. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 12.27.2021 22:11
    Photo ID: 6994741
    VIRIN: 210813-A-VX503-0401
    Resolution: 4286x2857
    Size: 4.12 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Hometown: CANTON, GA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    CSTX
    Combat Support Training Exercise
    642 RSG
    Task Force Railgun
    crew-served weapons range

