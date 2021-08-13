Evaluation

U.S. Army Spc. Austin Chadwick, an operations specialist with the 642nd Regional Support Group, helps evaluate crew-served, vehicle-mounted weapons qualifications Aug. 13, 2021, at the Combat Support Training Exercise in Fort McCoy, Wis. Troops from various units took part in Task Force Railgun, a live-fire event lasting 24-hours a day for more than a week, under the guidance of the 84th Training Command. The 642nd RSG Soldiers learned the scenarios during classroom computer simulations and how to evaluate the crews via radio communications and remote video systems. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

