Naval Hospital Jacksonville Resource Management

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Dec. 16, 2021) - Retail Specialist 2nd Class Briana Lane transports supplies at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s warehouse building. Lane, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, says, "We keep supplies moving through the command, so we are mission ready." (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).
