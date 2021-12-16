Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Resource Management [Image 4 of 4]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Resource Management

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Dec. 16, 2021) - Retail Specialist 2nd Class Briana Lane transports supplies at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s warehouse building. Lane, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, says, "We keep supplies moving through the command, so we are mission ready." (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Resource Management [Image 4 of 4], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    warehouse
    supplies
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

