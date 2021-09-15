Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Key West clinical social worker [Image 1 of 4]

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Key West clinical social worker

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    KEY WEST, Fla. (Sept. 15, 2021) - Terri Craig, a clinical social worker at Naval Branch Health Clinic Key West, discusses discharge planning with Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Alyssa Fancher. Craig, a native of Louisville, Kentucky, says, ''Anything that's human is mentionable, and anything that is mentionable can be manageable. When we can talk about our feelings, they become less overwhelming, less upsetting, and less scary.'' (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

