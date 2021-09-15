Naval Branch Health Clinic Key West clinical social worker

KEY WEST, Fla. (Sept. 15, 2021) - Terri Craig, a clinical social worker at Naval Branch Health Clinic Key West, discusses discharge planning with Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Alyssa Fancher. Craig, a native of Louisville, Kentucky, says, ''Anything that's human is mentionable, and anything that is mentionable can be manageable. When we can talk about our feelings, they become less overwhelming, less upsetting, and less scary.'' (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

Date Taken: 09.15.2021
Location: KEY WEST, FL, US