JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Dec. 3, 2021) - Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Cordre Peterson participates in Tactical Combat Casualty Care training at Naval Hospital Jacksonville and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville. Peterson, a native of College Park, Georgia, says, “Maintaining TCCC tactics instills in me that, both in real life and any combat zone, I will be able to confidently address casualties, performing life-saving measures to preserve the life of our uniformed brothers and sisters.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2021 11:41
|Photo ID:
|6994436
|VIRIN:
|211203-N-QA097-700
|Resolution:
|3569x2457
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville Tactical Combat Casualty Care training [Image 4 of 4], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
