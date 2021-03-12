Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville Tactical Combat Casualty Care training [Image 2 of 4]

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville Tactical Combat Casualty Care training

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Dec. 3, 2021) - Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Cordre Peterson participates in Tactical Combat Casualty Care training at Naval Hospital Jacksonville and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville. Peterson, a native of College Park, Georgia, says, “Maintaining TCCC tactics instills in me that, both in real life and any combat zone, I will be able to confidently address casualties, performing life-saving measures to preserve the life of our uniformed brothers and sisters.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

    Date Taken: 12.03.2021
    This work, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville Tactical Combat Casualty Care training [Image 4 of 4], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

