JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Dec. 3, 2021) - Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Cordre Peterson participates in Tactical Combat Casualty Care training at Naval Hospital Jacksonville and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville. Peterson, a native of College Park, Georgia, says, “Maintaining TCCC tactics instills in me that, both in real life and any combat zone, I will be able to confidently address casualties, performing life-saving measures to preserve the life of our uniformed brothers and sisters.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.03.2021 Date Posted: 12.27.2021 11:41 Photo ID: 6994436 VIRIN: 211203-N-QA097-700 Resolution: 3569x2457 Size: 1.7 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville Tactical Combat Casualty Care training [Image 4 of 4], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.