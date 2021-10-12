Naval Hospital Jacksonville First Receiver Operations Training

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Dec. 10, 2021) - Lt. Cmdr. Ashley Martin assists a fellow sailor with donning a disposable toxicological agent protective suit during a First Receiver Operations Training (FROT) at Naval Hospital Jacksonville on Dec. 10. Martin, a native of Pendleton, South Carolina, says, “Great experience working as a team to learn how to decontaminate personnel. I am confident we are ready, if we are ever needed in a real-world situation.” FROT trains emergency personnel on mass casualty situations including decontamination protocols, personal protective equipment, contaminated patient processing and triaging, and hazardous waste operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

