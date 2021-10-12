Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville First Receiver Operations Training [Image 3 of 4]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville First Receiver Operations Training

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Dec. 10, 2021) - Lt. Cmdr. Ashley Martin assists a fellow sailor with donning a disposable toxicological agent protective suit during a First Receiver Operations Training (FROT) at Naval Hospital Jacksonville on Dec. 10. Martin, a native of Pendleton, South Carolina, says, “Great experience working as a team to learn how to decontaminate personnel. I am confident we are ready, if we are ever needed in a real-world situation.” FROT trains emergency personnel on mass casualty situations including decontamination protocols, personal protective equipment, contaminated patient processing and triaging, and hazardous waste operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2021
    Date Posted: 12.27.2021 11:41
    Photo ID: 6994437
    VIRIN: 211210-N-QA097-700
    Resolution: 3226x2880
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville First Receiver Operations Training [Image 4 of 4], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Key West clinical social worker
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville Tactical Combat Casualty Care training
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville First Receiver Operations Training
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Resource Management

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    FROT
    First Receiver Operations Training
    toxicological

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT