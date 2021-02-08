U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. Kenny Ray, assigned to Bravo Battery, Task Force Iron Valor, talks to Sgt. Brandon King and Spc. Cole Rennolds, both assign to B Btry, TF Iron Valor, during Redleg Tempest II on August 2, 2021 in Jordan. Redleg Tempest II is a joint training exercise between U.S. forces and the Royal Jordanian Armed Forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)

