U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. Kenny Ray, assigned to Bravo Battery, Task Force Iron Valor, talks to Sgt. Brandon King and Spc. Cole Rennolds, both assign to B Btry, TF Iron Valor, during Redleg Tempest II on August 2, 2021 in Jordan. Redleg Tempest II is a joint training exercise between U.S. forces and the Royal Jordanian Armed Forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2021 04:12
|Photo ID:
|6994252
|VIRIN:
|210802-A-CZ403-1033
|Resolution:
|4878x4114
|Size:
|8.77 MB
|Location:
|JO
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Redleg Tempest II [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
