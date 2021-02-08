Redleg Tempest II

U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. Brandon King, assigned to Bravo Battery, Task Force Iron Valor, sits on the back of his High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during Preventative Maintenance Checks and Services on August 2, 2021 in Jordan. PMCS ensures vehicles are ready to be used for missions and exercises alike (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)

