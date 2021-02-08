Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Redleg Tempest II [Image 4 of 7]

    Redleg Tempest II

    JORDAN

    08.02.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks 

    1-181 Field Artillery Regiment

    U.S. Army National Guard Spc. William Miller, assigned to Bravo Battery, Task Force Iron Valor, takes commands from Staff Sgt. Benjamin Canales, assigned to B Btry, TF Iron Valor, to properly load their High Mobility Artillery Rocket System for Redleg Tempest II on August 2, 2021 in Jordan. Redleg Tempest II is a joint training exercise between U.S. forces and the Royal Jordanian Armed Forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)

