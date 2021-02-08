U.S. Army National Guard Spc. William Miller, assigned to Bravo Battery, Task Force Iron Valor, takes commands from Staff Sgt. Benjamin Canales, assigned to B Btry, TF Iron Valor, to properly load their High Mobility Artillery Rocket System for Redleg Tempest II on August 2, 2021 in Jordan. Redleg Tempest II is a joint training exercise between U.S. forces and the Royal Jordanian Armed Forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)

